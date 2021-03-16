Advertisement

2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
LFR works to extinguish a two-alarm garage fire near 56th & Holdrege.
Two-alarm garage fire in northeast Lincoln
Three Huskers Leave Men’s Basketball Program
Firefighters with LFR extinguished flames at a garden center in Southeast Lincoln on Monday.
LFR extinguishes fire at Earl May in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen