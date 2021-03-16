Advertisement

3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a boy who was riding in a SUV with his mother was killed when a small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.

Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez says two people on the plane also died.

The child’s mother was released from the hospital late Monday.

Rodriguez says the Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Officials say the boy’s mother tried to free him from the car, which a neighbor said looked like it was cut in half.

