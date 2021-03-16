Advertisement

CCC-L inmate has escaped NDCS custody

Tony D. Smith is listed as an inmate who's escaped as of March 16th.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate out of Lincoln early Tuesday morning.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website, inmate Tony D. Smith is listed as an escapee as of March 16th.

Smith was serving a seven to 12-year sentence following a fifth subsequent DUI offense that occurred in Lancaster County. He began serving that sentence nearly two years ago in March of 2019. Smith was eligible for parole in December of this year.

Smith was serving his sentence at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

No official press release from NDCS about Smith’s escape has been provided at this time.

If you see Smith or know of his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

