Concordia women’s basketball team returns to NAIA Tournament

After winning the 2019 national championship, the Bulldogs are back in the field
The Concordia women's basketball team practices on Monday before playing in the NAIA Tournament.
By Dan Corey
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia women’s basketball team is back in the NAIA Tournament after having last season’s magical run end with cancellation. The Bulldogs were in great shape to repeat in Sioux City, Iowa after winning it in 2019, but the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I feel sad for those seniors that didn’t have a chance to have closure for their careers. For them to not really know what that would of been like is really kind of sad for me,” said Concordia head coach Drew Olson.

Olson has again coached the Bulldogs into the postseason, but with several new faces on this year’s roster. Concordia is 21-8 on the season.

“We’re different just because we’ve had to fight through and build our chemistry together. The start of the year wasn’t what we wanted it to be,” Taysha Rushton, a freshman guard, had to say about this year’s squad.

A leader who’s emerged for Concordia is junior guard Taylor Cockerill, who’s hoping this trip will help set the foundation for future Concordia teams.

The Bulldogs face Marian Friday at 6 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

