Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

This Oct. 2, 2015 photo provided by the Lane Thomas Foundation shows Lane Thomas Graves, in...
This Oct. 2, 2015 photo provided by the Lane Thomas Foundation shows Lane Thomas Graves, in Omaha, Neb. Graves died in 2016 after an alligator attacked him at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Lane Thomas Foundation his parents created after his death is moving beyond the small-scale donations it has been making so far to individual families with children undergoing transplants to raise awareness nationally about the need for pediatric organ donation. (Lane Thomas Foundation via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago want more families to consider donating their children’s organs.

Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane Thomas Foundation after their son’s death in 2016.

The Omaha couple has said they decided to focus on pediatric organ donation because they wanted to help other families fighting for their children’s lives.

The Graves’ foundation is trying to move beyond the small-scale donations it has been making so far to individual families with children undergoing transplants to raise awareness nationally about the need for pediatric organ donation.

