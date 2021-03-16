Advertisement

Huskers adjust to limited crowds during unique 2021 season

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a typical game night, Nebraska volleyball fans fill the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Crowds are often standing-room-only with the red-clad supporters cheering for their beloved Huskers. And it’s been that way for years.

Nebraska’s sell-out streak dates back to 2001, originating in the NU Coliseum and continuing during the Huskers’ move to the Devaney Center. The 270-match streak is the longest in college volleyball.

In 2021, though, only family members are allowed to attend matches due to COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the Big Ten.

“Go Big Red” chants have been replaced by music playing in between points. Coaches’ instructions can be audibly heard throughout the arena. Intense moments lack the edge-of-your-seat buzz that makes the Devaney Center one of the best fan experiences in college athletics.

“I miss playing in Devaney when it feels like Devaney,” Madi Kubik said. The Nebraska sophomore outside hitter adds that the lack of a home crowd has affected the team. “It never feels any more regular.”

Official attendance for each of Nebraska’s first six home matches is listed at 100. Fans have transitioned to following Nebraska on television this season, with commentary shifting from the stadium seats to social media. Interaction across Husker Nation remains high, and a common discussion point is the effect of an empty arena.

Many fans believe the Huskers’ 5-set loss to Ohio State on Saturday would’ve had a different outcome had there been a capacity crowd inside the Devaney Center.

The Huskers currently own a 4-2 record in Lincoln this season. Nebraska is ranked 5th in the current AVCA Poll.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several trucks lined up at a gas station off I-80 near the Gothenburg exit waiting for the...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound opened between Grand Island and I-76/I-80 Junction
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at the Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and...
More than 40 residents displaced in south Lincoln apartment fire
LFR works to extinguish a two-alarm garage fire near 56th & Holdrege.
Two-alarm garage fire in northeast Lincoln
Three Huskers Leave Men’s Basketball Program
Firefighters with LFR extinguished flames at a garden center in Southeast Lincoln on Monday.
LFR extinguishes fire at Earl May in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

The Concordia women's basketball team practices on Monday before playing in the NAIA Tournament.
Concordia women’s basketball team returns to NAIA Tournament
cune
Concordia returns to NAIA Tournament
Nebraska guard Whitney Brown attempts a shot against Minnesota.
Huskers receive berth into WNIT
amyu
Huskers receive berth into WNIT