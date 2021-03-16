‘Lately, Joe had begun to change’: Omaha mayor shares insight into husband’s death, announces return to work

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In her first public appearance since the sudden death of her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, earlier this month, Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday shared some insight into his death before talking about her plans to return to work.

“Lately, Joe had begun to change. Our family noticed it, and his work family noticed it. The past year had been very difficult for Joe,” the mayor said. “The questions that we have will never be fully answered, we know that and we accept it. We also know that mental-health challenges and depression are prevalent and that those working in health care are at greater risk.”

Stothert was joined at the podium by her daughter and son, and was surrounded by her team of municipal directors.

“I will resume my duties as mayor this week, and ask for your encouragement and your blessing,” she said.

Dr. Stothert was found dead at the family’s home Friday, March 5; services were to be conducted privately. The mayor subsequently paused her re-election campaign.

The mayor said Tuesday that her husband would have supported her decision to resume her campaign.

“We talked a lot about what it means to be a public servant,” she said. “I know Joe would be proud of this decision, and would want me to continue giving my best for the City of Omaha, just as he did.”

Mayor Stothert announced Tuesday that those activities would get back underway on Wednesday.

“Our team will do so while continuing to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Joe,” said Dave Boomer, campaign manager, in a news release from the mayor’s re-election campaign. “He was the mayor’s best volunteer and he loved going door-to-door with her. All of us will miss Joe’s good nature and his enthusiasm in support of his wife.”

The city’s primary election is April 6.

In extending her family’s thanks for all the messages of support and condolences, Stothert also shared her appreciation for the gracious sentiments they received from her election opponents as well.

