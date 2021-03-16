LPD: 2 people facing drug charges after passing out in running car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are facing various drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department found them asleep in a running car.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday police were called to the Super C gas station at 17th and L Streets for two people who looked to be passed out in a car.

LPD said responding officers found a car running with two people inside who were not awake.

According to police, officers were able to wake the people up and identified them as 46-year-old Daniel Zeiger and 33-year-old Lacy Northrop.

LPD said Zeiger had a pouch hanging from his belt loop and with Zeiger’s permission, police said it was searched.

Officers said they found 31.1 grams of methamphetamine in several different self-sealing bags which has a street value over $2,500.

While searching the car, LPD said officers found a bag with 64 Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride pills, a scale, syringes, and other paraphernalia.

Inside the trunk, officers said they found a bag with a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officers said they found over $2,000 cash on Zeiger’s person.

Zeiger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Northrop was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

