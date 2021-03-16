Mainly cloudy skies for Tuesday with more rain tonight and Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of dense fog will be possible in the Lincoln area as well as southern and eastern Nebraska. Areas of drizzle will also be possible through out the morning hours. Mainly cloudy skies Tuesday with a few isolated rain showers through out the day. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 40s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures across Nebraska for Tuesday will range from the 30s across northern Nebraska to the lower to mid 50s in far southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

An area of low pressure will slide into the southern plains tonight and that will bring the chance for more rain. Occasional showers for St. Patrick’s Day and it will be windy. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 40s with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph and potential gusts up to 40 mph. Rain will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There is a chance that the rain will mix with snow and possibly change to all snow before ending early Thursday morning. If the Lincoln area does see any snow accumulation, it would be around an inch or less.

Partly sunny skies should develop by Thursday afternoon and will still be on the breezy side. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 40s. Friday looks like a nicer day with more sunshine, less wind an it will be a bit warmer with the high in the lower 50s.

Spring arrives on Saturday and it should be a nice day with the high around 60 and breezy. Sunday will be breezy with the highs in the lower 60s. Another round of rain is possible on Monday.

Warmer and drier for the weekend. Wet weather returns on Monday. (1011 Weather Team)

