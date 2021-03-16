Advertisement

More LPD officers out on St. Patrick’s Day to reduce crashes & DWI incidents

(Ryan Swanigan)
By Laura Halm
Mar. 16, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting a special detail on Wednesday to deter drinking and driving.

LPD said the objective is to reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes and DWI incidents on St. Patrick’s Day.

Extra officers will be added to each of Lincoln’s five geographic police teams. According to LPD, these officers will be conducting alcohol compliance checks at various licensed liquor establishments in each team area.

LPD said when that detail is complete, officers will conduct a high visibility traffic enforcement with emphasis placed on traffic and DWI violations.

According to LPD, the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing funding for the extra officers participating in this enforcement program.

