Motion to end emergency declaration fails in Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City and county leaders are trying to clarify to the public what the city’s COVID emergency declaration means.

In the meantime, after 364 days of being in place, it’s not going anywhere after an overwhelming vote by the Lincoln City Council.

The motion, which was put forth by Councilman Roy Christensen late last year, would have effectively ended the emergency declaration.

That declaration was put in place in March of 2020 by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird a move that was then ratified through the council.

Monday’s vote was six to one, with Christensen as the lone yes.

“I had a few goals. One was to have a vigorous public discourse, I think that has been achieved,” Christensen said. “The other was to hopefully dispel the misunderstanding about what an emergency declaration is and is not.”

City leaders made it clear Monday, the emergency declaration is separate from any ongoing directed health measures or the mask mandate.

The power to create those comes from Nebraska State Statute, not from an emergency declaration.

“It is the official note to the state and ultimately to the federal authorities that the city has encountered a situation that needs assistance and resources to fully recover from whatever the incident is,” said Jim Davidsaver, Lancaster County’s Director of Emergency Management.

Davidsaver and other city officials emphasized the importance of keeping the declaration in place.

They stated it allows cities to get resources like PPE and reimbursement from the federal government at a much faster pace.

Davidsaver also explained that 90 of Nebraska’s 93 counties are still under emergency declarations.

The state of Nebraska as a whole also remains in a state of emergency.

Much of the testimony in favor of keeping it in place was from local healthcare workers.

“The vaccine is our way out of this whole mess we know it comes to more and more Nebraskans each week,” said Dr. Matt Maslonka, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Bryan Health. “Until we can get to at least 70 to 80% it would be hazardous to waste the progress we’ve made to get to this point.”

Opponents of the declaration called it government overreach and pointed out that this was the first time the public has had a say in it.

“Why have you given up the checks and balances and the important oversite,” said Gretch Hess, an opponent to the declaration. “You are the eyes and ears of this community.

When it was put into place that state of emergency does not have an end date.

With Monday’s vote, it is still unclear how long it will last.

