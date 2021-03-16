Advertisement

Nebraska senators vote to let casinos stay open during fairs

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Casinos in Nebraska won’t have to close during county fairs or the Nebraska State Fair under a bill state lawmakers advanced Tuesday.

Senators gave first-round approval to a measure that would add casinos to the list of allowable gambling activities during fairs.

State law already allows wagering on horse races, bingo games, raffles and the sale of pickle cards during fairs, but not casino gambling. The issue became relevant after voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to allow casinos at state-licensed horse-racing tracks.

The measure was introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar, of Grand Island, whose district includes a horse-racing track at Fonner Park that’s expected to become a casino and the Nebraska State Fair. Without the measure, any casino at that location would have to close when the fair is open in late August and early September.

Some conservative gambling opponents argued that casinos would encourage parents to leave children unattended at a fair’s midway while they went to gamble. Supporters said that logic could be applied to beer gardens or other adults-only areas of a fair.

The measure advanced, 38-5, through the first of three required votes.

