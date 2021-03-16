Advertisement

New heart procedures gives Lincoln woman her life back

Sharon Smith, 84, received a life-changing procedure at Nebraska Heart Institute last fall.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sharon Smith, an 84-year-old Lincoln woman said she’s alive and well today thanks to a tiny metal clip and a new procedure performed by the Nebraska Heart Institute.

“When you see how tiny this thing is, wow.” Smith said. “They are just amazing that they can do this.”

Sharon Smith holds a mitral clip like the one helping her heart function normally.
Sharon Smith holds a mitral clip like the one helping her heart function normally.(KOLN)

Smith tells 10/11 NOW the procedure came after she started feeling fatigued and shot of breath last fall.

“I was all of the sudden so weak,” Smith said.

Smith learned her mitral valve, which is in the left side of the heart, was leaking causing blood to enter parts of the heart that it shouldn’t.

The typical treatments for the condition is either medication or open-heart-surgery.

“I told my doctor I didn’t want to do open-heart-surgery,” Smith said. “I knew what that would mean, I understood.”

If that had been Smith’s only option, Dr. Anuradha Tunuguntla with Nebraska Heart, said the outcome wouldn’t have been good.

“Most patients will end up dying of heart failure in a few years,” Tunuguntla said.

But that wasn’t the story in Smith’s case.

Smith was able to undergo a out-patient procedure called a mitral valve clip placement.

Dr. Tunuguntla said the procedure takes that little clip and inserts it into the heart with a catheter through a vein in the groin.

“It’s like a clothespin to help the valve close so the blood doesn’t return back,” Dr. Tunuguntla said.

She said it’s revolutionary.

“The other option is open heart surgery if medication doesn’t work and a lot of these patients are elderly so they’re not ideal candidates for open heart surgery,” Dr. Tunuguntla said. “So this is a breakthrough.”

The procedure takes only a few hours and requires just a small incision.

“They told me I could go home the next day which seemed unreal when doing heart surgery,” Smith said.

Smith’s was a success.

“I’m much better,” Smith said. “I’m in heart rehab at St. Elizabeth and I’m gaining in strength, I’m gaining in mental capacity, I’m just all around feeling better.”

Dr. Tunuguntla said its stories like Smith’s that lead Nebraska Heart to be named one of four hospitals in the nation to be named a CommonSpirit Center of Excellence for the use of this treatment.

“I’m so grateful to be able to provide treatments like this to our patients,” Dr. Tunuguntla said.

Smith calls the procedure “mind-blowing.”

“It’s the reason I get to do all of the things I want to do,” Smith said. “Because before, I wasn’t able to anymore.”

