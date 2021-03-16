Advertisement

NSP keeping watch for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

(KSNB)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be on patrol for impaired drivers during a special St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

NSP joins numerous law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and throughout the country in urging everyone to have a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day. The campaign runs on Wednesday, March 17, and includes troopers from across Nebraska.

“Safe driving is never about luck. It’s about making wise decisions,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you’re celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day, don’t leave your ride home up to chance. Designate a sober driver or get a ride share to avoid driving impaired.”

This effort includes high-visibility patrols throughout the state in an effort to reduce serious injury or fatality crashes. This enforcement effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $8,083 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

