Omaha mayor plans remarks Tuesday ahead of her return to work

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office said Monday she will be returning to work later in the week following the sudden death of her husband earlier this month.

The mayor is planning to have a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. WOWT 6 News will air the news conference; you can also watch on WOWT.com, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

“Mayor Stothert will begin a gradual transition back to work later this week. She will make brief remarks about her plans tomorrow,” her spokeswoman said in a news release Monday.

Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at the family’s home Friday, March 5; services were to be conducted privately. The mayor subsequently paused her re-election campaign.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.