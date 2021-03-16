Our Forecast Stays “Gray”...For At Least One More Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Damp and dreary weather continued on your Tuesday...and won’t get any better for your Wednesday...but there is hope...and some sunshine in the forecast later this week and into the weekend.

Cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures dominated the region on Tuesday. Precipitation was light...with areas of fog and drizzle prevalent. Rain chances will increase again on Wednesday...mainly over southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas...as yet another dynamic spring storm ejects out of the southwestern US. Weather models which struggled to agree on much of anything concerning this weather-maker yesterday are now coming into better alignment. This latest storm is now expected to track a little further south ...keeping the highest precipitation chances in the southeast corner of Nebraska and into northeast Kansas...where rain...and perhaps even some wet snow now appears most likely from late-Wednesday into early-Thursday.

For areas to our south and east this low pressure system will mean a significant severe weather threat over the coming days...an early indication of what surely awaits us as we head deeper into spring. As this system head’s east, high pressure will build into the 10-11 coverage area...setting the stage for a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures. Friday and Saturday look dry with readings in the mid 50s to mid 60s...with Saturday also expected to be quite breezy. By Sunday...the next Pacific weather system begins to move onto the Plains with highs in the 60s along with gusty winds...and increasing rain chances by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. At this point it looks like the return of wet weather will linger into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with fog and drizzle...scattered rain showers at times as well. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph will increase to 10 to 20 mph and gust to 30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and cool with a 50% chance for rain. Areas of fog early. Northeast winds shifting to the north at 20 to 30 mph...with gusts to 40 mph possible. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Continued cloudy, breezy and cool...with a continued 50% chance for rain. Rain may mix with snow at times late...with no accumulations expected at this time. North winds of 15 to 35 mph. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Some leftover light rain or light snow in the morning...then becoming partly-to-mostly sunny in the afternoon. Still breezy...with north winds of 15 to 25 mph. Highs from 45 to 50°.

