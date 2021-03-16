Secret Jungle reopens, new spider monkey baby on exhibit at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s what some kids in Lincoln have been waiting an entire year for. With the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s approval, the Zoo’s Secret Jungle is reopening Tuesday, March 16 and while kids are enjoying themselves on the playground, they’ll have a new friend joining in on the fun, too.

Tonnie is 10 months old and is the zoo’s first spider monkey baby. Born in May of 2020, staff at the zoo noticed Tonnie’s mother, Lola, wasn’t able to feed her properly, which is something they say was a life or death issue. Staff tells 10/11 this isn’t uncommon in new mothers, but they knew they to make a big decision if Tonnie was going to go on thriving as she is now.

That’s when keepers took over and started sleeping overnight at the zoo to feed Tonnie 12 times a day, 30 minutes to an hour each time.

Although Tonnie was able to see and hear her family or troop the entire time, staff says they basically had to help Tonnie learn how to be a monkey.

“Thankfully, a lot of things were just innate to her, and she just took them as they went. She knew how to monkey. There was something that was ingrained in her brain, and we were just able to develop those skills, teaching her how to climb safely. We would make sure we had all of those different milestones set up with blankets and things to catch her if she fell,” says Kimberly Jacobson, primary spider monkey keeper with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Tonnie was reunited with her mom Lola, her dad Carlos and her aunt Aliana at the end of January and is now fully-functioning as a spider monkey should.

While following a species survival plan, staff at the zoo worked with experts in providing Tonnie with the best care possible, making sure she was eating, meeting social cues, keeping her as wild and diverse as possible.

The entire process, something keepers tell us, was scary at first, but they’re now seeing it pay off.

“We are just so passionate about caring for animals that extending that in such a maternal way was so rewarding. Seeing her reach every milestone we hoped that someday would happen and seeing it happen is just indescribable, essentially,” said Jacobson.

Keepers tell us it was difficult at times making sure Tonnie had all she needed But say it was important they did so since spider monkeys are critically endangered.

Seeing the public will be new for Tonnie, so she may need to take breaks every once in a while. If you’re bringing the kids to see Tonnie and play in the Secret Jungle, masks are required, capacity is at 50%, and the playground will be closed every four hours for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

The Secret Jungle will now be open every Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets must be reserved ahead of time by CLICKING HERE.

