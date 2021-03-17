Kobe Webster to return for next season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A day after Nebraska saw a handful of players leave the program, Fred Hoiberg and the men’s basketball team got some good news on Tuesday evening as Kobe Webster announced via Twitter he will be back for another season.

Webster, a senior guard from Indianapolis, averaged 8.1 points per game in his lone season with the Big Red. Webster spent three seasons at Western Illinois before transferring to Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.