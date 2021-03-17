Advertisement

Kobe Webster to return for next season

The senior guard announced on Tuesday that he will return for the 2021-22 season
Kobe Webster had a season-high 23 points and five assists, as Nebraska rallied back from a...
Kobe Webster had a season-high 23 points and five assists, as Nebraska rallied back from a 16-point deficit but Ryan Young’s putback with 2.7 seconds left lifted Northwestern to a 79-78 victory over Nebraska Sunday afternoon.(UNL)
By Dan Corey
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A day after Nebraska saw a handful of players leave the program, Fred Hoiberg and the men’s basketball team got some good news on Tuesday evening as Kobe Webster announced via Twitter he will be back for another season.

Webster, a senior guard from Indianapolis, averaged 8.1 points per game in his lone season with the Big Red. Webster spent three seasons at Western Illinois before transferring to Nebraska.

