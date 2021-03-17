Lincoln family takes on 1,000 Hours Outside Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mom of three in Lincoln is encouraging others to “take things outside,” 1,000 hours at that. It’s part of a new challenge her family is trying out, and they want you to join, too.

10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve tagged along with the Harsin family one afternoon, meeting parents Heidi and Zach, 5-year-old Haddie, 3-year-old Sawyer and Milo, who’s almost one.

After reading a book called “Balanced and Barefoot,” Heidi Harsin started learning more about the benefits of getting your kids outside. That’s when her family started working towards the 1,000 Hours Outside Challenge.

It’s exactly what it sounds like, and ever since January 1, 2021, the Harsins have been doing things like exploring, hiking and taking on adventures at places like Mahoney State Park, Holmes Lake, Wilderness Park and Nebraska City.

With many cold, snowy days the first two months, Harsin tells me it was a slow start, averaging about 20 to 25 hours during that time.

“Even if you don’t hit 1,000 hours, if you had 700 hours, if you had 800 hours, it’s still a huge huge benefit for your family. I know for us, if we were to fall short, we would still be so much further ahead than we would be in any given year. I know regardless, it is an overall win for us,” Harsin told 10/11.

Harsin says throughout this time, she’s seen positive physical, mental and emotional changes in her kids. She tells us they’ve been more creative and more confident.

With having little ones, Harsin says sometimes the hardest part of it all is simply taking that first step out the door.

“We hear a lot of, ‘But, I don’t want to go outside. I don’t want to go outside.’ It never fails, as soon as we get out the door, we’ve got littles skipping down the road ahead of us. They’re making up games and exploring and having adventures. So, it is so worth it as soon as we get out the door,” Harsin said.

She tells us the challenge is helping her kids find the “fun” in nature, saying a big game changer for them has been having less screen time, with her kids going days without even asking to watch TV.

“Their loudness, their fights, their messiness just kind of dissipates into nature. My to-do lists go away, and we are all just much more happier. We’re much more content. They are exhausted at night and the good kind of exhausted that you get from being outdoors, from being in nature,” Harsin told 10/11.

One thing Harsin says keeps her kids motivated are the interactive trackers they use to keep up with their progress.

So far, the family says they’re well on their way of breaking 100 hours heading into April.

Things the Harsins say they’re looking forward to once warmer temperatures get here in the spring includes hitting up lakes across Nebraska and taking their first family camping trip.

If you’re ready to take on the 1,000 Hours Outside Challenge, it isn’t too late. CLICK HERE to get started and begin tracking your hours today.

