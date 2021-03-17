Advertisement

LPD: Man uses stolen check to pay rent and bills

Terrence Turner
Terrence Turner(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man this week involved in a check fraud case from January.

On Monday, 42-year-old Terrence Turner was cited for felony theft by deception.

Back on Jan. 27, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a fraud report at Union Bank and Trust on 84th Street and Lexington Avenue in Northeast Lincoln.

LPD said the victim told police he saw a check was written on his account that was fraudulent. According to investigators, the check was written for $1,500 to an account at PNC Bank.

Investigators said the victim also noticed there were two payments made, one to Realty Works for $2,000 and another to Windstream for $216 from his account that he did not authorize.

LPD said investigators believe the charges were made using the account information from the check to make the online payments.

Investigators determined that the account through Realty Works, where a payment was made, belonged to Turner who had been behind on rent payments, according to LPD.

LPD said the Windstream account also belonged to Turner.

Investigators said it does not appear that Turner and the victim have any connection.

According to LPD, the victim thought he lost a check that was partially filled out but was not signed.

Investigators said that it appears Turner tried changing the amount on the check to $2,500 however only $1,500 was approved.

