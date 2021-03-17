LPS high schools start new 100% in-person, remote learning schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time this school year, all high school students are allowed to come back inside the building.

In January, high school students went back to school 50% of the time in LPS’s 3-2 scheduling cycle. Later in the semester, seniors were allowed back full time. The freshman followed and now sophomores and juniors can come back full time. While students can be in-person full time, being 100% remote is also an option.

For some high schoolers at Lincoln East, they’ve missed being at school five days a week.

Lincoln East sophomore Kaylee Denker said, “I like being able to see all of my friends every day and be able to communicate with them all of the time.”

Two days into the new schedule she and her family have already seen a lot of change to the school environment.

Kaylee’s mother, Michelle Denker, said, “Classes are a little fuller. She’s getting to see more people than she’s used to.”

The Lincoln East principal, Sue Cassata, said their enrollment is just over 2,300 students. They’ve welcomed back over 1,900 for full-time in-person learning.

“What’s most enjoyable is you see lots of kids in classrooms. lots of kids communicating with one another talking to one another,” Cassata said.

With more kids in the classrooms, Cassata said not every student is 6 feet apart and some are sitting at tables of two.

“Classroom teachers want that physical and human interaction with kids so they don’t feel as connected and tied to their computer like before,” Cassata said.

The move to full-time is optional just like being 100% remote.

Lincoln High mother, Jennifer Jorges, said, “We also chose remote learning to protect grandmas in our family as well as my kiddos as well as immediate family.”

Jorges said her three daughters, including the one at Lincoln, have stayed remote this year and there’s no reason to change now.

“My daughters are doing well with remote learning also as new variance arises, were unsure how those affect unvaccinated people as well as vaccinated people.”

Jorges would consider sending her kids in-person starting next school year as long as the COVID positivity rate continues going down and possibly have a vaccine for her children.

