Official: Wisconsin grocery distribution warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A worker at a supermarket distribution center near Milwaukee shot and killed two co-workers on Wednesday, a union official said.

The shootings happened overnight in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 said Wednesday.

Authorities have released few details about the attack, including the names of the shooter and victims. The facility was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.

Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.