Robinson reaches NCAA Tournament, describes Indianapolis bubble experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shiloh Robinson says a short walk from his hotel room to a team meeting can’t be done alone while in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bubble. Robinson says players must be escorted by an ambassador in an effort to have accurate contact tracing in the event of a positive COVID-19 case. The Liberty forward jokes that he’s “cocooned” in his hotel room while awaiting the Flames’ first-round game on Friday. Players are tested daily for COVID-19 while in Indianapolis.

Robinson is a Kearney, Nebraska native who is a sophomore at Liberty. This season, he’s averaging 4 points and 3 rebounds, while appearing in 28 game. Liberty qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the champion of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Flames enter Friday’s match-up with Oklahoma State on a 12-game winning streak, which is the second longest in the nation.

Robinson says its a dream come true to participate in March Madness. He remembers watching NCAA Tournament games as a kid growing up in Kearney. Robinson specifically recalls cheering for Cinderella teams, which the Flames could become this season. Liberty is a #12 seed with a 23-5 record.

In high school, Robinson was an All-State selection who helped Kearney to the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament. He says he’s found a perfect fit at Liberty. Robinson compliments the coaching staff and the Lynchburg, Virginia community for making him feel welcome more than 1,200 miles from home.

