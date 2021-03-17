Windy St. Patrick’s Day with a few showers possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will slide through the southern plains over the next 24 hours and that means a chance for a few showers on Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska and it will be windy. Mainly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few showers or drizzle through out the day. Highs in the lower 40s with a north wind 20 to 30 mph and gusts to around 40 mph.

Cool temperatures will continue on Wednesday with a north wind gusting up to 40 mph at times. (1011 Weather Team)

Scattered showers for tonight, possibly mixed with some snow, however, no accumulation is expected. It will still be blustery with the north wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Lows in the lower 30s. Morning clouds should give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon and it will still be breezy at times. Highs around 50 and north wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 35 mph. High pressure builds into the region for Thursday night and that means clear skies, less wind and colder conditions. Low temperatures Thursday night will drop into the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The Spring Equinox arrives at 4:37 Saturday morning and it should turn out to be a nice spring day on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies and it will be breezy. A few more clouds for Sunday and perhaps an isolated shower late in the day. Breezy with the highs Sunday afternoon in the mid 60s.

Showers are likely on Monday with the high in the 50s, scattered showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer and drier for the end of the week into the weekend. More chance for rain next week. (1011 Weather Team)

