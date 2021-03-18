18-year-old driver cited in fatal motorcycle crash on 27th & Tierra

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said an 18-year-old driver of an SUV involved in a fatal motorcycle crash this month is facing charges.

LPD said 18-year-old Kylie Hill was cited for not wearing a seat belt, no operator’s license, and misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

According to the accident report, on March 3, Hill was driving south on 27th Street waiting to turn on Tierra Drive and she thought the way was clear. She turned and collided with the motorcycle driven by Simon Blair, 19.

Hill told officers that she believed Blair was traveling roughly 50 mph and did have a working headlight but she did not see the motorcycle coming.

According to a probable cause, Hill said she was wearing a seat belt at the time, but an image of the airbag control module showed she was not. Her license also expired on Feb. 10, court records show.

LPD said Hill was cited and released on March 17. Officers explained that with traffic or misdemeanor charges, Hill may not have met the criteria to place her in jail.

