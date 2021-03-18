Catalytic converter stolen from a Food Bank of Lincoln truck.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Food Bank of Lincoln traditionally gives to the less fortunate. This week, they found out someone was stealing from them.

Food Bank of Lincoln Executive Director, Scott Young, said, “We started the truck earlier this week and realized there was something wrong with it from the way it sounded and the way it was driving.”

They later found out the catalytic converter on it was gone. It was stolen from their Lincoln Fresh truck which the Food Bank uses to serve fresh produce to low-income families.

This forced the Food Bank to temporarily pull this delivery truck.

“I think in my 19 years here, we’ve had three vandalisms happen overnight,” Young said. “Our neighbors here in the complex have had some catalytic converter issues that we found out.”

This is starting to become an issue citywide.

In 2021, there have been 117 reported catalytic converter thefts, according to LPD.

That’s on pace for more than 550 which would double last year’s record of 274.

“Stealing from the Food Bank of Lincoln is someone not using their best thinking skills,” Young said.

Young said the reason behind this is because they’ll have to spend money on a converter rather than on food for low-income families.

“The dollars we spend to fix the catalytic converter would convert into three meals for every dollar we spend on the converter,” Young said.

Converters can cost roughly $1,500 to fix and replace which would be 4,500 meals.

Young said they have enough trucks to serve people in southeast Nebraska for the time being, but may need to change their schedule to get it all done.

