Former Papillion coach facing felony sex abuse charge appears in court

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Papillion South High School coach facing a felony charge of sexual abuse of a student was booked and made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Stephen A. Gentry, 29, appeared in front of Judge Robert Wester, who issued a $10,000 or 10% bond — with the stipulation that he have no contact with any minors who are not part of his household. He was then booked into Sarpy County Jail.

Stephen A. Gentry, a former Papillion South High School coach facing a felony charge of sexual abuse of a student, was booked and made his first court appearance on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021. (Sarpy County Corrections)

A Sarpy County Court judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Gentry, who faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, a Class 4 felony.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 13.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.