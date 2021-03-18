Friday Forecast: Sunshine, wind, and warmer weather into Friday and the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer weather is expected as we head into Friday and the weekend, though it will come at a cost as blustery south winds are expected this weekend and will put a bit of a dent in any outdoor plans. Any chance for rain will hold off until Sunday evening and into the beginning of next week when another round of potentially heavy rain will be possible.

Friday should be a pretty nice day as sunshine and warmer weather will headline the forecast with southeast winds at 5 to 15 MPH for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Winds will likely be a bit stronger across central and western Nebraska, with south winds potentially gusting up to 30 MPH at times. With high pressure sliding through the area, skies should be mainly sunny and we should stay dry for Friday and through the weekend.

Mainly sunny skies with southeast winds are expected on Friday. (KOLN)

Temperatures should begin to rebound on Friday after a couple of cooler days throughout most of this week. Temperatures should be pretty close to normal for mid-March with highs in the low to mid 50s across the state thanks in part to the south and southeast winds. Stronger winds this weekend will lead to even warmer temperatures with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 60s for much of the state!

Temperatures are trending up for Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s on Friday and into the low to mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. (KOLN)

As mentioned above though, the warmer temperatures this weekend will come at a cost as south winds are expected to be quite gusty both Saturday and Sunday with sustained winds at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible at times through the weekend.

Windy weather is expected this weekend with winds gusting up to 40 MPH both Saturday and Sunday. (KOLN)

Our next chance for rain will come Sunday evening and into the first half of the week next week as another system is forecast to slowly push through the area. Rain will become increasingly likely across eastern Nebraska as we head into the day on Sunday with rain expected to linger across the area into Tuesday and possibly even into early on Wednesday. Again, as this system should be fairly warm, mainly rain is expected for most of the coverage area, but some snow will be possible across central and western Nebraska Monday night and into Tuesday and again Tuesday into early Wednesday. Heavy rainfall totals are possible across eastern Nebraska through early next week as another 1.50″ to 3.00″ of rain is possible. Make sure you stay tuned for more details on this storm system as we head into Friday and the weekend!

Our next chance for rain will arrive Sunday night into the first half of the week next week as a system slowly moves through the Central Plains. (KOLN)

With the expected rain moving in early next week, temperatures are forecast to cool back into the low to mid 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with morning low temperatures mainly sitting in the upper 30s to low 40s for Lincoln. Temperatures by next Thursday and Friday should reach back to the upper 50s to lower 60s, though we’ll continue to see some small chances for rain linger in the forecast.

Warmer weather is expected Friday and into the weekend before rain and cooler weather arrive early next week. (KOLN)

