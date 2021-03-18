Advertisement

Update: Report of man impersonating LPD officer likely a misunderstanding

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police no longer think someone was impersonating an officer Wednesday.

Thursday morning, police let us know that the day prior, a 20-year-old woman reported a man whom she didn’t know arrived at her home and asked for her by name. She told police the man identified himself as a police officer.

Later Thursday, a constable out of Lancaster County Court saw the news story and realized that he was attempting to serve someone eviction papers at the same date, time and location reported. The constable said he is trained to identify himself as a constable out of Lancaster County and an ‘officer of the court’.

The constable later contacted the person at a different location at serve them legal papers.

