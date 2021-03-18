Advertisement

Three killed in Kearney fire

Woman, boy and girl died from injuries
Three Kearney residents died in a house fire Thursday.
Three Kearney residents died in a house fire Thursday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Thursday house fire has claimed the lives of three Kearney residents.

In a press release, Kearney police and fire officials said the fire was reported at 12:42 Thursday afternoon at a home in the 3300 block of Avenue I in northeast Kearney. The house was fully on fire when police and firefighters got to the scene.

Firefighters carried a woman, boy and girl from the house. Life saving efforts on the scene and later at CHI Good Samaritan hospital failed and the three victims died from their injuries.

The Buffalo County Attorney ordered autopsies on the victims. A joint investigation is underway by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police, Buffalo County Attorney and the State Fire Marshal.

