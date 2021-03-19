A look at the Lincoln Police Department’s use of force amid civil unrest in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Citizen Police Advisory Board is making the police department’s use of force policies and data more transparent to the community. This comes after nationwide unrest surrounding policing and use of force that impacted us here in Lincoln.

The Citizen Police Advisory Board serves as a liaison between the community, the police and the mayor’s office. Every year they release an annual report, and 2020′s breaks down how the police department met resistance with force throughout the year.

“Transparency leads to accountability and accountability leads to trust in the community and that’s really really critical,” Patrick Finnegan, Citizens Police Advisory Board member said.

Here are the key data take-aways.

Officers were met with resistance 220 times, that’s 26% more often than in 2019. Officers used control or forced 234 times, 28% more than in 2019. Officers listed that they used 454 techniques, that’s about two different types per incident.

The most common use of control’s used were physical muscling, handcuffs and the taser.

Some types saw huge increases from previous years, impact munitions, which are like pepper bullets were used 29 times in 2020 yet only once in 2019. Chemicals, like tear gas and pepper spray were used 35 times in 2020, yet only 14 in 2019.

“Typically those have no use throughout the year but then you have situations where you see those spike around one event,” Finnegan said.

Looking at the race breakdown of who the department used force against, 60% were white, 20% were Black, 9% were Hispanic, 5% were Native American and 3% were Asian.

The use of force in 2020 also resulted in more serious injuries, both on the part of the officer and the suspect. 288% more officers required medical attention than in 2019 and 43% more suspects required medical attention in 2020 than in 2019.

That one event, was four days of violence in Lincoln streets in May and June 2020, sparked by a few people among hundreds of protesters.

It’s those protests that sparked the board to request this use of control data.

“The board took that seriously to try and ensure the community was being heard and there was clear communication and understanding between the police, the Mayor’s office and the community,” Finnegan said.

In the examination of those policies, the board recommended the department discontinue use of chokeholds or vascular restraints, which weren’t used at all in 2020. They also beefed up the policy requiring officers to intervene in excessive force situations.

The Citizen Police Advisory Board holds quarterly meetings where anybody can provide input on the Lincoln Police Department. The next one will be in June. Read the full 2020 CPAB report here.

