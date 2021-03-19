All public pools in Lincoln to Open May 29

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last year, the opening of pools in the City of Lincoln was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even then, only five of its nine pools opened. But this year, all city pools will be opening Saturday, May 29. The City said it will announce the COVID-19 protocols they plan to enforce prior to opening.

“People are really excited to be outside,” Melissa Lindeman Lincoln Parks and Recreation Coordinator said. “That’s one place that people have felt safe over the past year.”

In 2020 pools were delayed opening and only five of the nine city pools were opened.

“We will just keep working with the health department on what the protocols look like as far as disinfecting, social distancing and capacity,” Lindeman said.

The aquatics department is currently in the process of hiring 300 staff members. This includes 200 lifeguards, and they are accepting applications until early May.

Season passes for the public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Select the “Get a Pool Pass” button from the services list in the middle of the page.

Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:

Star City Shores – Family $233, Youth $85, Adult $107

4375 S. 33rd Court

Aquatic Centers – Family $221, Youth $79, Adult $103

Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street

University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street

Neighborhood Pools – Family $198, Youth $70, Adult $93

Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street

Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street

Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets

Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road

Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street

Woods, 33rd and “J” streets

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pools).

