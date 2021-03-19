Beatrice fence customers seek justice, refunds from contractor

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fence contractor in southeast Nebraska faced a judge on numerous fraud charges after he was arrested following a 6 News investigation two months ago.

Travis Kechely is facing 15 counts of theft by deception.

Her dog still needs to be on a leash, but Max and Patti Quattromani are relieved to see a fence contractor can’t run from justice.

“He got behind, and there’s a point where I think he had to have known, I’m in over my head but he kept taking money,” Max Quattromani said.

The owner of Patriot Fence Beatrice allegedly took down-payments for projects not started or completed. The couple expected by now, a fence would be around most of their yard. But after paying the contractor $4,000 last October, the next time they saw him was Thursday in court.

“To see him in court in the orange jumper and at least having to face consequences of his actions, it was satisfying,” Patti Quattromani said.

A police detective estimates 15 customers — including a church and the City of Beatrice — paid Kechely a total of $90,000 with little or nothing to show for it.

“I hope he takes some responsibility — I haven’t seen that yet,” Max Quattromani said. “I hope a multitude of people are made right. Selfishly, I need a fence.”

Kechely put up 10% of a $10,000 bond. The Gage County attorney didn’t argue, telling 6 News that there’s a better chance for restitution if the contractor is putting up fences rather than sitting behind one with barbed wire on top.

If convicted and given a maximum sentence the fence contractor would serve more than 60 years in prison. However, the county attorney said the long-term plan is getting jobs completed or pay back the customers.

A message left with Kechely’s attorney hasn’t been returned yet.

