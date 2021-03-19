Ceresco family prepares to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of families with loved ones with Down syndrome are counting down the days to Sunday, March 21, 2021 for World Down Syndrome Day, recognizing those with the genetic disorder.

Two-year-old Briggs Gushard lives with his family in Ceresco. He’s a toddler who loves getting into everything, playing with his two older brothers Burke and Bayler and enjoys waving to his neighbors everyday. Briggs just so happens to have Down syndrome, but it doesn’t stop him one bit.

Briggs’ mom, Jessica, says at only six weeks, she felt like something was off in her pregnancy, and at exactly 36 weeks, two days after Christmas, Jessica and her husband, Dustin, rushed to the hospital, where Gushard had an emergency C-section, delivering baby Briggs.

The Gushards say they knew immediately he had Down syndrome. Briggs stayed in the NICU for more than a month, had open heart surgery at only four months old and went his entire first year wearing a helmet due to having flat spots and ankle braces because of low muscle tone.

Even through all of this, Gushard says having Briggs made her and her husband see life through a different light.

“You did not do anything to cause your child to have Down syndrome, and know that eventually, it will be the biggest blessing you’ll ever receive. While it comes with a lot of work and some heartache, it’s so rewarding. We wouldn’t change a single thing about him,” said Jessica Gushard, Briggs’ mom.

The first year of Briggs’ life his mom Jessica describes as being extremely hard, going to countless doctors appointments and therapy sessions. When the pandemic hit, things got even more difficult, with Briggs having to stay home more often and be away from loved ones since he’s at high risk.

Gushard tells 10/11 she wants others to know that people with Down syndrome are more alike than they are different. She says this has helped her other two sons treat others, especially those with Down syndrome, with compassion.

The Gushards say their goal is to continue educating others and advocating for people with Down syndrome, so others like Briggs can go on to enjoy the lives they want. “My hope for Briggs future is that he can go to school if he wants to go to college down the road, be employed, continue to make a difference in the world, exactly the same as our other boys, and be treated the same as everyone else,” said Gushard.

One thing his mom says she can’t wait to see for Briggs is the day he joins his two older brothers and his dad on a fishing and hunting trip. Gushard says for both her and her husband, faith has played a huge role in helping to raise Briggs to be the little boy he is today.

For World Down Syndrome Day, you’ll catch Briggs and some of his close family members outside on the front lawn, enjoying some cake and ice cream. It’s a day this family says they’re using to celebrate all Briggs has achieved and all that’s in store for his future.

One way you can help acknowledge others like Briggs on Sunday for World Down Syndrome Day is by wearing crazy, silly socks. If you know someone with Down syndrome, you can reach out and tell them how much you appreciate them, their accomplishments and their hard work.

The Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska is celebrating online. They’re hosting things like a virtual tour of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, having a dance party, a cooking demo, even a bedtime story. CLICK HERE to register for those events.

