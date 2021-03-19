Crime Stoppers: LPD searches for suspects in attempted ATM theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police need your help finding three people involved in an attempted ATM theft in the Havelock neighborhood.

It happened at the beginning of March, and investigators still have no leads.

The incident occurred a little after 4:30 a.m. on March 5 at Pinnacle Bank near 62nd Street and Havelock Avenue. Police said three people damaged an ATM while trying to steal it.

LPD said they ripped off the face of the ATM by attaching it to a pick-up truck with metal hooks, a chain and straps. But things didn’t work out.

Investigators said they left the scene, leaving the beat-up ATM and the truck behind. The truck was stolen the night before from Mercy City Church about two blocks away.

Police said the three people may have left in a newer looking, light-colored Chrysler 200 and were wearing dark hoodies.

Even though no money was taken from the ATM, police said there was a lot of damage.

If you know anything about these cases, send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 APP.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave a tip online.

