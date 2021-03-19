Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A more mild weekend in store for the Capital City, and the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Center has some ideas if you want to get out of the house.

Capitol View Winery Presents Live Music With Kimberly

Enjoy an evening of fun and country, classic rock and acoustic music. Kimberly is a member of the 147th Army Band and loves to perform for both military and civilian audiences alike. Kimberly’s specialty is versatility.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

TADA Theatre Presents All The World’s A Stage

All the World’s a Stage is an original musical production that showcases an array of wonderful singers that pay homage to many songs from the Broadway stage. This is a great way to enjoy several productions all in one show.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Various ticket prices

More info: HERE

Pioneers Park Nature Center Presents Frog Trek

Join in on the celebration of the Spring Equinox and World Frog Day. Will you hear any frogs? What plants and animals have returned or emerged? Explore the wetlands as you search for signs of spring and learn about frogs found at the Nature Center. Don’t forget to dress for the weather.

Saturday 6-7:30 p.m.; $5, pre-registration required

More info: HERE

Hickman Makers Market

Come on out for an afternoon of shopping, food, beverages and fun. They’ve hand­ selected some of the best vendors in the area for some retail therapy. Grab some good eats from Gettin Smoked BBQ and a beverage from Glacial Till Winery. The popular kids craft table will be up and running again too!

Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Dino-Light

Giant luminescent dinosaurs take over the Lied Center! Dino-Light is a glow-in-the-dark adventure that brings a friendly dinosaur to life to discover a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness. Recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, Dino-Light blends cutting-edge puppetry, technology and dance in a show fun for all ages!

Sunday 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Adults $16, Virtual $10

More info: HERE

