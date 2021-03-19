LPD: Man says he was shot in arm while walking on Cornhusker Hwy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a man said he was shot in the arm while walking on Cornhusker Highway.

On Friday around 4 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a belated assault possibly involving a firearm.

LPD said they spoke with the 38-year-old victim who explained that he had been walking near 6th Street and Cornhusker Highway when he suddenly felt pain in his arm.

The man, according to police, explained that he did not hear or see anyone in the area when the incident happened.

According to police, the man suffered a wound to his right arm, possibly from a pellet gun or small caliber firearm.

LPD said officers observed a hole in the man’s sleeve that matched the approximate area where he was struck.

Officers searched the area where the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

LPD said the man’s injuries are non life threatening, though they said doctors removed some metal particles from the man’s arm but investigators are not able to definitively say if the particles are from a pellet or a bullet.

