Officers investigating burglary at Casey’s, $120 in tobacco stolen

(Station)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a burglary where $120 in tobacco products were stolen from a gas station.

On Friday around 2:59 a.m., officers were called to the Casey’s at 48th and W Adams Street for a report of a burglary.

LPD said the store manager arrived to open the business and saw the window on the front door smashed.

Officers said it appears someone entered Casey’s and stole $120 worth of tobacco products. LPD said investigators are still conducting an inventory of the store. Police estimate the total damage to the window is $525.

According to police, investigators processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence, canvassed the area for witnesses and are attempting to recover surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

