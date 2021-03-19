ScooterLNK Operations Resume Downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Friday that ScooterLNK has resumed operations downtown and added five new scooter parking areas in the Haymarket. Lincoln’s year-long electric scooter pilot program launched September 1, 2020, following approval by the City Council in 2019.

In the first six months of the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 33,000 trips. The average trip duration is 13 minutes with an average distance of 1.12 miles. The two vendors participating in the program are Bird and Spin.

“We want people to have fun and be safe while using ScooterLNK, the City’s shared micromobility program,” said Roberto Partida, LTU Transportation Planner. “To ride scooters safely, users must follow all of the riding and parking rules.”

Operating Rules include:

Scooters are not allowed to be ridden on sidewalks. Riders can only ride scooters in the street and in designated bike lanes.

Scooters are not allowed on multi-use paths or City trails.

Scooters are not allowed on Lincoln transit/StarTran vehicles.

Riders are urged to wear a helmet for safety.

Riders must be over the age of 18 and hold a valid motor vehicle operator’s permit.

All traffic rules, signals, and signs apply to scooter operation.

Scooters must be operated with the flow of traffic in bicycle or vehicle lanes

Riders must yield to pedestrians and walk scooters on sidewalks when parking

Riders must not operate scooters under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Only one rider is allowed on a scooter at a time.

New parking locations include:

“P” and 8th streets

“P” and Canopy streets

“Q” and 7th streets

“R” and 7th streets

“R” and 8th streets

Other designated scooter parking areas include:

“R” and 13th streets

“R” Street and Nebraska Union

16th and “S” streets

17th Street and Knoll Residence Hall

16th and “W” streets

Parking Rules include:

Use designated parking areas if possible.

Park scooters within the furniture/landscape area of the City sidewalk, next to bicycle racks, trash cans or flowerpots.

Allow at least 4 feet of usable pedestrian walking space around scooters at all times.

Scooter parking is not allowed in the following areas:

within 15 feet of intersections

within Lincoln transit zones like bus stops, shelters, boarding platforms, passenger waiting areas and bus layover and staging areas

within loading zones

within disabled parking zones

within the street furniture that requires pedestrian access like benches, parking pay stations, bus shelters, transit information signs, etc.

on curb ramps

on entryways to buildings or alleys

on driveways

Users are also reminded to follow the City of Lincoln COVID-19 public health guidelines. Scooters are sanitized daily. ScooterLNK hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For more on the ScooterLNK program and informational maps, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search scooter) or contact Roberto Partida, LTU Transportation Planner at 402-440-7239 or at rpartida@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on Bird scooters, visit bird.co. For more information on Spin scooters, visit spin.app.

