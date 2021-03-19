Sunny and nice for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies expected for Friday with the afternoon high temperature in the mid 50s. Light wind early in the day will give way to a southeast breeze 5 to 15 mph Friday afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies and not as windy for Friday. High temperatures will be around the normal Friday afternoon with lots of sunshine. (1011 Weather Team)

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the lower 60s with a South wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Mostly clear and breezy for Saturday night with the low in the mid 40s. Partly sunny and continued windy for Sunday. Highs will make it into the mid 60s with the south wind gusting to around 35 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a shower late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Showers will become more likely after midnight.

Showers likely on Monday and it will be cooler with the high in the mid 50s. Occasional showers continue Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s. Scattered showers continue for Wednesday and highs in the lower 60s. Thursday should be dry and warmer with the high around 60.

Spring arrives at 4:37 AM on Saturday. It will be a windy and warmer weekend. More rain expected on Monday and Tuesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.