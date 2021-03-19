Tracking COVID-19 vaccine progress across the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Iowa’s governor announced that on April 5, the state will open up COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

That announcement comes as several other Midwestern states like Ohio, Michigan, and Utah are doing the same. Setting start dates that range from the end of March to April for when the masses can start getting a vaccine.

Vaccine data compiled by both the CDC and the New York Times shows Nebraska ranks high in multiple vaccine-related categories.

As of Wednesday morning, Nebraska ranks 19th for the percentage of the population that received at least one dose and 11th for percent of the population receiving two doses. That rank only includes states - not places like Guam or Samoa.

Right now, Nebraska is nearing the end of Phase 1B. Meaning those 65 and older and those who work in certain high-risk fields are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

The state’s current guidance shows they’re not expecting eligibility for everybody until May.

It’s a goal the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department discussed this week but that the health director says is too far away to know if we will meet.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the state. Specifically more rural areas, 10/11 NOW found that health departments are moving forward fast.

The Director of the Four Corners Health District, which encompasses Polk, Butler, York, and Seward County stated they plan to move to those 50 and older hopefully by next week. It currently remains in Phase 1B, working through those 65 and older, and continuing to prioritize groups like educators.

Several regional health districts, including West Central, Dakota County, and Loup Basin all posed updates in the last few days about their vaccine progress. Those three groups have stated they’ve already moved into Phase 2A, which means they are now vaccinating anyone who is 50 or older.

Thursday afternoon, the North Central Health District in northern Nebraska posted that anybody who was 50 or older would be able to walk-in at their clinic that was held at the Antelope County Fairgrounds.

At the top of the pack, percentage-wise sits the Two Rivers Health Department. This week it stated that it had vaccinated more than 18% of its population. Making it the highest in Nebraska.

A population that as of Wednesday had opened up to anybody 55 and older.

Inside that district is the Lexington Regional Health Center. It posted on Facebook this week that anybody 16 and older could call and be added to their list for an available vaccine.

10/11 NOW reached out to Governor Ricketts to ask when Nebraska may be ready to announce the date the vaccine could be available to everybody.

His office reiterated that the state will continue to follow its plan, one that has consistently prioritized people by age.

If the state does decide they’re ready to move to the next phases for vaccines, it’s likely an announcement that would happen at the Governor’s press conference set for Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.