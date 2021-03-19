Advertisement

Two arrested as child abuse investigation continues

On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree assault. On March 15, Juan Sanchez, 21, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and failure to report suspected child abuse.(NSP)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into a report of child abuse in Morrill County.

The incident was first reported to the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office in February, and the Nebraska State Patrol was requested to investigate. The three-year-old victim has suffered multiple injuries, including bruising, swelling, and lacerations.

On March 8, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and 3rd degree assault. On March 15, Juan Sanchez, 21, of Bridgeport, was arrested for child abuse and failure to report suspected child abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing.

