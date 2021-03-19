Unadilla friends create stuffed animals for children or those who are sick

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has caused people to pick up hobbies or find creative ways to spend their downtime. A pair of friends in Unadilla is doing just that as they’re making gifts for those who are sick and struggling during these times.

Members of Unadilla Christian Church make gift packages for organizations such as the People City Mission and the Child Advocacy Center. This year they ran out of Beanie Babies to include in the gifts, but instead of buying more, they took a hands-on approach.

Stuffed animals have taken over Peggy Leefers’ guest bedroom, but she doesn’t mind.

“It’s fun,” Peggy Leefers said. It’s a mess which sometimes would bother me, but this is what I would call a good mess.”

There are more than 70 teddy bears and bunnies to be exact. They’re all handmade by Leefers and her friend Sharon Demaree.

“I sew the outfits and Peggy finishes them,” Sharon Demaree said. “She stuffs them and decorates them.”

Children and families receiving them include those at the Child Advocacy Center or in the hospital. The creators call them “comfort animals.”

“That’s what this is all about - to make people feel good,” Demaree said.

The goal was to make 100 for the holidays. Well, they’ve done over 100 and don’t plan on stopping.

“This is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Leefers said. “To hear people’s comments after they receive the bear. It’s the reward of hearing the thank yous and how much they’ve loved their bear.”

“We are having so much fun working on these that I don’t ever want it to stop,” Demaree said.

The duo works off donations and their own pockets. They’ve even gotten cash and fabric donations from outside the state including Indiana, Colorado, and Washington state.

They also name the bears after the people who donate. If you’re wanting to help donations can be sent to Sharon Demaree at 665 E St Unadilla, Nebraska 68454.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.