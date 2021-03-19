Weekend Forecast: Warmer and windy weather expected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a pretty nice finish to the work week, even warmer temperatures are on tap as we head into the weekend. Unfortunately with the warmer weather will also come windy weather, as strong south winds will really headline the weekend forecast.

For Saturday, temperatures are forecast to climb back above average across the state with afternoon highs reaching the lower to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. It should be a pretty nice day...if not for the strong south winds that will be helping give our temperatures a boost.

South winds will increase into Saturday afternoon, eventually becoming sustained at around 15 to 25 MPH with winds gusting up to around 40 to 45 MPH at times across a good portion of the state. While the winds should decrease slightly as we head towards Saturday night, they will remain pretty breezy and increase again as we head into the day on Sunday with gusts up to 45 MPH possible.

Temperatures on Sunday should remain fairly mild for most of the state thanks to the strong south winds, but a slow moving cold front that will be pushing through the state will lead to a wider range of temperatures to finish the weekend. Look for afternoon highs ranging anywhere from the upper 40s in the far west to the mid 60s in southeastern Nebraska.

That slow moving cold front + another storm system swinging out of the southwest will be the focus of another heavy rain event across eastern parts of the state from Sunday night and into the first half of the week next week. The going forecast as of Friday afternoon would drop several inches of rain across the area - including in Lincoln. Unlike the last heavy rain event we head, we now no longer have drought conditions across eastern Nebraska and water levels across our local rivers, lakes, creeks, and streams are still slightly elevated, so there is the concern for some flooding and flash flooding into early this week.

It appears that chances for rain will become increasingly likely from Sunday evening and into the day on Monday when rain is likely across much of central and eastern Nebraska. Rain - mixed with some snow - will hang around the area into the day on Tuesday with rain chances tapering off towards Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. It looks like the best opportunity for some accumulating snow would come Monday night and into the day on Tuesday across northern and central sections of the state.

Temperatures through early next week are expected to cool back into the 50s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska thanks to the clouds and rain. Temperatures past that jump around from the low 50s to low 60s but generally stay around or just above the seasonal average for late March.

