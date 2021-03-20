Huskers Clash with Colorado in WNIT Second Round

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team collides with historic rival Colorado in the round of 16 in the 2021 Postseason WNIT on Saturday in Memphis.

Tip-off between the Huskers (13-12, 9-10 Big Ten) and the Buffaloes (11-10, 8-8 Pac-12) is set for 5 p.m. (CT) at My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville, Tenn.

A live stream of the game - and all WNIT games - will be provided to subscribers of FloHoops. As always, Husker fans can follow Nebraska with the Husker Sports Network call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch across the radio network stations, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska advanced to the WNIT second round with a 72-46 victory over UT Martin on Friday, while Colorado moved to the round of 16 with a 68-45 win over Louisiana.

Isabelle Bourne and Ashley Scoggin each scored 13 points, while Whitney Brown added 12 points in her first career start against the OVC champion Skyhawks. Mi’Cole Cayton added her best offensive performance as a Husker with 10 points.

Nebraska made a strong argument for inclusion into the 64-team NCAA Tournament by producing a 5-5 record against AP Top 25 teams during the regular season. The only Big Ten team with more wins against the top 25 was conference regular-season and tournament champion Maryland. The No. 7 Terrapins went 8-2 against the top 25. The only other Big Ten team with five wins against the top 25 was Big Ten Tournament runner-up Iowa.

The Big Ten’s lone representative in the WNIT, Nebraska is one of eight conference teams that advanced to the postseason, joining No. 7 Maryland, No. 12 Indiana, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Rutgers, Iowa, Northwestern and Michigan State.

Second-team All-Big Ten guard Sam Haiby leads the Huskers to the postseason. The 5-9 junior from Moorhead, Minn., is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 12 in the conference in scoring (16.7 ppg), rebounding (6.8 rpg, 12th) and assists (4.4 apg). Haiby averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the Big Ten Tournament and owns nine 20-point efforts on the year, including 24 points, nine boards and six assists in an 83-73 conference tournament loss to No. 7 Maryland (March 11).

Haiby became Nebraska’s 35th 1,000-point scorer in a 24-point effort vs. No. 7 Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals (March 11).

Three-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection Kate Cain leads the Big Ten as one of the best shot-blockers in conference history. The 6-5 Cain ranks No. 6 in Big Ten history and holds the Nebraska record with 352 career blocks. The No. 2 active NCAA Division I player in blocks, Cain earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2021 and is the 10th Husker in history to achieve the combined milestones of 1,000 points and 750 rebounds. Cain averaged 12.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament. Cain (1,075) joins Haiby as 1,000-point career scorers at Nebraska.

Sophomore Isabelle Bourne joined Cain as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick in 2021. Bourne ranks 10th in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.8 rpg) and 23rd in scoring (13.8 ppg) while adding 2.3 assists. Bourne led NU with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists against UT Martin (March 19).

