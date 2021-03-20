Advertisement

Intoxicated driver strikes statue in hit-and-run crash

By Jacob Elliott
Mar. 20, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An intoxicated driver struck a statue Saturday morning near the 2400 block of W. Adams Street.

According to LPD, the driver had struck the statue with their vehicle at around 5:40 a.m. and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended. The individual was then taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Citations are currently pending. This incident is still under investigation.

