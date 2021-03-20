Nebraska Wrestling: Labriola Leads Nebraska With Third Place Finish at NCAA Championships

Advertisement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the final day of the 2021 NCAA Championships, Mikey Labriola led the Huskers with a third-place finish in the 174-pound bracket. Chad Red Jr. (141) followed with a sixth-place finish as they both earned All-American honors and career-high results at the national championship tournament.

Labriola met Cal Poly’s #12 Bernie Truax in the third-place match to avenge his quarterfinal loss earlier in the tournament. Tied up at two headed into the third period, Labriola landed a takedown and four nearfall points to put the match out of reach for Truax. He finished with the 8-3 decision for the third-place trophy and his highest finish at the tournament after finishing sixth in 2019.

In his consolation semifinal match earlier in the session, the Easton, Pa. native took a 5-4 decision over Utah Valley’s two-seed Demetrius Romero to secure his spot in the battle for bronze. Down 1-3 at the start of the third period, Labriolascored two takedowns and rode out Romero to secure the win. He finished 6-1 on the week for his second NCAA tournament outing of his career.

For the fifth-place match, Red Jr. met a familiar conference foe in Illinois’ #14 Dylan Duncan. In the third matchup between the two this season and second in the postseason, Red Jr. fell by 3-0 decision to finish sixth. The senior met NC State’s #4 Tariq Wilson in the consolation semifinals, dropping the match by major decision. He went 5-3 in the tournament, finished above his seed, improved on his 2018 seventh-place finish and is now a four-time All-American for Nebraska.

