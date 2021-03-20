Mayor’s husband ticketed for DUI hours before his death
More information about the hours leading up to the death of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband was released on Friday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More information about the hours leading up to the death of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband was released on Friday.
72-year-old Dr. Joe Stothert shot and killed himself on March 4 at the couple’s home in southwest Omaha.
Nebraska State Patrol said the night before, Dr. Stothert was ticketed for drunk driving after a trooper spotted him speeding 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Highway 92 just west of Yutan in Saunders County.
According to the patrol, Stothert, who was totally cooperative during the encounter, had a blood alcohol level of .165, twice the legal limit in Nebraska.
A spokeswoman for the mayor tells the Omaha World-Herald the family is focused on remembering Joe Stothert as a great husband, father and community member and not on the events that led up to his tragic death.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.