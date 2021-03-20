Mayor’s husband ticketed for DUI hours before his death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More information about the hours leading up to the death of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband was released on Friday.

72-year-old Dr. Joe Stothert shot and killed himself on March 4 at the couple’s home in southwest Omaha.

Nebraska State Patrol said the night before, Dr. Stothert was ticketed for drunk driving after a trooper spotted him speeding 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Highway 92 just west of Yutan in Saunders County.

According to the patrol, Stothert, who was totally cooperative during the encounter, had a blood alcohol level of .165, twice the legal limit in Nebraska.

A spokeswoman for the mayor tells the Omaha World-Herald the family is focused on remembering Joe Stothert as a great husband, father and community member and not on the events that led up to his tragic death.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.