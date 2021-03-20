Advertisement

LPD conducts St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Project

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department conducted a special detail to reduce motor vehicle accidents and DUI’s, as well as deter overservice at local licensed liquor establishments on Wednesday.

During the detail, the Lincoln Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on each of the city’s five geographic teams. A total of 50 alcohol compliance checks were conducted at various licensed liquor establishments throughout the city. Following the compliance checks, officers conducted a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Detail.

The results from the traffic enforcement detail were as follows:

  • Speeding Official Citations: 2
  • Speeding Warning Citations: 2
  • Traffic Signal Warning Citations: 3
  • Stop Sign Warning Citation: 1
  • No Seatbelt Warning Citations: 1
  • No Proof of Insurance Official Citation: 1
  • No Proof of Insurance Warning Citations: 2
  • No Valid Registration Official Citation: 10
  • No Valid Registration Warning Citations: 8
  • Miscellaneous Traffic Official Citations: 4
  • Miscellaneous Traffic Warning Citations: 31
  • Reckless Driving Citation 1
  • Driving Under Suspension: 3
  • DUI-Alcohol 5
  • DUI-Drugs 1
  • Liquor License Violation 1
  • Total Citizen Contacts: 125

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety provided funding for the special enforcement detail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”
Intoxicated driver strikes statue near Lincoln Airport in hit-and-run crash
More information about the hours leading up to the death of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband...
Mayor’s husband ticketed for DUI hours before his death
Plans unveiled for nearly $300 million beef processing plant
The Earl May on S. 48th Street is seeing plenty of customers as spring officially starts. They...
Experts recommend waiting to plant spring gardens

Latest News

To help with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s financial situation, they’ve has teamed up with...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo holds fundraising event with country artists
Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s on Sunday as a slow moving cold front...
Sunday Forecast: More mild, windy weather expected on Sunday
LPD at the scene of a fatal shooting near 10th & E
UPDATE: 76-year-old man dead after fatal shooting at 10th & “E”
The Earl May on S. 48th Street is seeing plenty of customers as spring officially starts. They...
Experts recommend waiting to plant spring gardens
Celebrating 75th anniversary of the Strategic Air Command at the SAC Museum
75th Anniversary of Strategic Air Command celebrated by area museum