LPD conducts St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department conducted a special detail to reduce motor vehicle accidents and DUI’s, as well as deter overservice at local licensed liquor establishments on Wednesday.

During the detail, the Lincoln Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on each of the city’s five geographic teams. A total of 50 alcohol compliance checks were conducted at various licensed liquor establishments throughout the city. Following the compliance checks, officers conducted a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Detail.

The results from the traffic enforcement detail were as follows:

Speeding Official Citations: 2

Speeding Warning Citations: 2

Traffic Signal Warning Citations: 3

Stop Sign Warning Citation: 1

No Seatbelt Warning Citations: 1

No Proof of Insurance Official Citation: 1

No Proof of Insurance Warning Citations: 2

No Valid Registration Official Citation: 10

No Valid Registration Warning Citations: 8

Miscellaneous Traffic Official Citations: 4

Miscellaneous Traffic Warning Citations: 31

Reckless Driving Citation 1

Driving Under Suspension: 3

DUI-Alcohol 5

DUI-Drugs 1

Liquor License Violation 1

Total Citizen Contacts: 125

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety provided funding for the special enforcement detail.

