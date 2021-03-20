Sunday Forecast: More mild, windy weather expected on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More mild and windy weather is forecast for the day on Sunday with mainly dry weather through the day to finish the weekend. Then as we head towards early next week, another stretch of wet weather is expected to impact eastern Nebraska with many areas potentially receiving another 1″ to 3″ of rain.

Look for a very mild start to the day on Sunday with lows in the lower to middle 40s across much of 10/11 country as south winds will remain breezy through the overnight period with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Strong south winds will continue into the day on Sunday, helping send temperatures ahead of a slow moving cold front back into the lower and middle 60s across much of eastern Nebraska with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s behind the front in western and central sections of the state.

Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s on Sunday as a slow moving cold front cuts across the state. (KOLN)

South and southwest winds ahead of the front are expected to once again be gusting as high as 40 to 45 MPH at times through most of the day. Behind the front, winds will remain breezy with north and northwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Strong southerly winds are expected to continue into the day on Sunday ahead of a slow moving cold front. Gusts up to 40 to 45 MPH will be possible at times. (KOLN)

Look for variable cloudiness on Sunday with mainly dry weather. The slow moving cold front will eventually settle into southeastern parts of the state by Sunday night, when some scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with mild and breezy weather. Mainly dry conditions are expected through most of the day with scattered showers becoming possible by Sunday night. (KOLN)

As we head from Sunday night and into early next week, the stalled out cold front and another storm system moving out of the southwest will combine for another long-duration rain event across much of southern and eastern sections of the state. Rain is expected to begin in earnest Sunday night and into Monday morning across eastern Nebraska with rain continuing through the day on Monday, into Monday night, and through most of the day on Tuesday before the storm system begins to push out of the area Tuesday night and into early on Wednesday. Mainly rain is expected across the coverage area, though temperatures may get cold enough for some snow to mix in Tuesday night and into early Wednesday across northern and northeastern sections of the state with any accumulations likely staying fairly light.

Another round of rain is expected across the area through early next week. Some heavy rain with 1" to 3" of moisture is expected across eastern Nebraska through Monday and Tuesday of next week. (KOLN)

When it’s all said and done, much of eastern Nebraska looks to pick up another good amount of rain - not that long after our recent heavy rains from last weekend. Most of the area looks to see anywhere between 1″ to 3″ of moisture, with some locally higher amounts up to 4″ possible. As you head further to the west, lighter amounts are expected with perhaps 1″ to 2″ for central sections of the state and little if any moisture expected across parts of the Sandhills and into the Nebraska Panhandle.

Heavy rain is expected across the eastern half of the state early next week with many areas receiving another 1" to 3" of moisture. (KOLN)

Thankfully with this long duration rainfall event, widespread flooding is not expected to be an issue thanks in part to the fact that the moisture will be spread out over a 24 to 48 hour period and we’ve had a nice stretch of dry weather after our recent heavy rains last weekend. That being said, some localized minor flooding can’t be ruled out as our local rivers, creeks, and streams will likely become swollen again with some low-lying areas likely seeing some minor flooding through early next week. Another big difference with this round of rain compared to the last big storm that impacted the state last weekend is that it’s not supposed to be as windy - though it will still remain a bit breezy - and it won’t be as cold as temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 40s to mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday across the region.

Some lingering moisture will be possible into early on Wednesday before dry weather should return to the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and into the day on Thursday. Longer range models though do bring in another system to the area late next week and into next weekend that could lead to more rain across the area. Temperatures over the next week for Lincoln should range from the mid 60s on Sunday, into the lower 50s through early next week thanks to clouds and rain, then back into the mid 50s to near 60° for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

More active weather is forecast Sunday night into the first half of the week next week with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the mid 60s over the next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.